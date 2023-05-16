(WHTM) — It’s safe to say most people around our coverage area know about the Battle of Gettysburg. And yet, with all the interest in the battle itself, people tend to forget (or not know at all) that the three days at Gettysburg were just the culmination of a campaign that took the better part of a month, and would take several more weeks after the battle to finish.

During that time there were clashes between Union and Confederate forces in Franklin, Cumberland, Adams, York, and Fulton Counties. (And that’s just in Pennsylvania!) Towns that saw units of Robert E. Lee’s army include (but are definitely not limited to) Greencastle, Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Shippensburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Hanover, York, Wrightsville, Dover, Dillsburg, New Cumberland, and of course Gettysburg.

Confederate forces ranged as far north as Perry County, and reached the very edge of the Susquehanna River, threatening Lancaster County. Before the battle erupted at Gettysburg, Confederate soldiers were probing the defenses of Harrisburg itself. After the battle came the retreat of Lee and the pursuit by Meade, a fascinating story in itself.

This timeline draws heaily on the work of others. The bulk of this timeline is drawn from the chronology included in the book Flames Beyond Gettysburg by Scott Mingus, Sr. This has been augmented with information from a booklet commemorating the 136th anniversary of the invasion in Cumberland County, put out by the Camp Curtin Historical Society and Civil War Round Table. Additional information is drawn from Retreat from Gettysburg by Kent Masterson Brown, and snippets from other publications too numerous to detail, even if I could remember where I found them…

Prologue: In May 1863, Robert E. Lee’s Confederate Army of Northern Virginia won a smashing victory against General Joseph Hooker’s Union Army of the Potomac at Chancellorsville, Virginia. But it was victory at great cost; not only did Lee lose soldiers he would be hard-pressed to replace, but he also lost his “right arm”, Corps Commander Lt. General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who was wounded in a friendly fire incident and died several days later.

The loss of Jackson prompted Lee to reorganize his army, creating three corps where there had been two. The First Corps was commanded by Lt. General James Longstreet, The Second Corps by Lt. General Richard Ewell, and the Third Corps by Ambrose Powell Hill. In addition, the Cavalry Corp was commanded by Jame Ewell Brown (Jeb) Stuart.

June 3: Major General Lafayette McLaw’s Division, of the First Corps of the Confederate Army, departs Fredericksburg, Virginia, heading northwest to Culpeper. Brigadier General John B. Gordon’s Brigade (Major General Jubal Early’s Division, 2nd Corps) rests in camp at Hamilton’s Crossing.

June 4: Major General Robert Rode’s Division of Ewell’s 2nd Corps moves out. Union observation balloonists spot it and alert Federal commander Joseph Hooker that the Confederate army is on the move. Gordon packs his supply wagons and breaks camp.

June 5: The remainder of Ewell’s Corps leaves camp. Union balloonists observe them leaving Fredericksburg and alert Washington. At 1 a.m., Gordon leaves Hamilton’s Crossing under the cover of darkness. His brigade marches 16 miles in heavy dust past Spotsylvania Courthouse to Gordonsville.

June 6: Union forces demonstrate at Fredericksburg. Gordon stays in camp in a driving rain, ready to countermarch in case of a strong Yankee attack. It does not come.

June 7: Hooker sets his cavalry in motion. Gordon marches toward Culpeper Court House, wading across the Rapidan River at Raccoon Ford.

June 8: Lee reviews Jeb Stuart’s cavalry corps near Culpeper. Gordon has a short march of only two miles through Culpeper Court House, camping two miles beyond.

June 9: Federal cavalry surprises Stuart at Brandy Station; bitter fighting ends in a tactical draw. (Being caught flat-footed is a major embarrassment to Stuart; some think it may have affected his decisions on his ride north.) At about 3 p.m., Gordon marches at quick time to reinforce Stuart but arrives after Union forces retire. Gordon camps on the battlefield. The U.S. War Department creates two new departments to guide the defensive measures. The Department of the Susquehanna, headquartered in Harrisburg, accounts for south-central Pennsylvania.

June 10: General Darius Couch is assigned to command the department of the Susquehanna. Gordon returns to his camp near Culpeper Court House. Other elements of Ewell’s Corps leave Culpeper and enter the Shenandoah Valley.

June 11: Couch arrives in Harrisburg. Hooker gets a portion of his infantry in motion, chasing Lee, who has a significant head start. Most of the Army of the Potomac sits in camp awaiting orders to move. Gordon marches north through Sperryville, Virginia, and camps three miles beyond Little Washington, passing through streets lined with ladies serving cold water to the tired soldiers.

June 12: Gordon enters the Shenandoah Valley at Chester Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains. His brigade marches northward, arriving at Front Royal about 8 p.m., and camping just east of the South Branch of the Shenandoah River.

June 13: Two of Ewell’s divisions (Jubal Early and Major General Edward Johnson) approach Winchester, Virginia, guarded by Gen. Robert Milroy’s Yankees. Initial Confederate attacks force Milroy to concentrate his forces. Couch has 250 men in uniform in the entire 34,000 square mile Department of the Susquehanna. He requisitions 10,000 rifles and 1,000,000 rounds of ammunition, planning to raise militia forces. The arms are instead sent to Pittsburgh.

June 14: Early and Johnson crush Milroy at Winchester, forcing him to retire toward Harpers Ferry. Gordon makes a spirited bayonet charge, losing seventy-five men. Rodes passes through western Maryland and approaches Pennsylvania. Refugees start flooding into Franklin County ahead of the Confederates. Hooker finally moves the rest of his army when Rebels are scant miles from Pennsylvania. Central Pennsylvania counties start raising home guard companies. Pennsylvania Governor Andrew Curtin calls on free blacks to rally around the state flag. Couch fortifies Harrisburg and orders artillery from the War Department. None is sent.

June 15: Early pursues Milroy and cuts him off, forcing thousands of Yankees to surrender. Confederate advance cavalry scouts enter southern Pennsylvania. General Albert Gallatin Jenkins’ mounted infantry brigade occupies positions just north of Chambersburg. Lincoln calls for 100,000 men from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and West Virginia to serve for up to 6 months to meet the Confederate threat. Curtin calls for 50,000 Pennsylvanians for six months. There is little response. Couch reports that “there are less than 250 organized men” in the Department of the Susquehanna.

June 16: Chambersburg is still in Jenkins’ hands. Wagonloads of supplies are procured and sent south, including blacks into slavery. Gordon remains near Winchester. The First Troop, Philadelphia City Cavalry passes a resolution to volunteer its services. Couch orders Major Charles Haldeman to raise troops to defend Columbia, and for Colonel Emlen Franklin to recruit volunteers to protect the Columbia Bridge. Students from two Lancaster County colleges are among the first to respond.

June 17: Cavalry battles are fought at Aldie and Middleburg. Jenkins’ horsemen retire from Chambersburg to Maryland. Gordon marches to Shepherdstown on the Potomac River and prepares to enter Maryland. White’s cavalry crosses the Potomac near Point of Rocks and raid telegraph and rail lines. The 20th Pennsylvania Volunteer Militia is organized in Harrisburg under Col. William Thomas. The Patapsco Guards, a volunteer company from Maryland, move from York to Shippensburg. Couch assigns Major Granville Haller to organize the defenses of Adams and York counties. The railroad constructs cursory earthworks at Wrightsville to protect the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge. The Lancaster County college companies receive weapons and march to Columbia.

June 18: The college students turned soldiers dig rifle pits west of Wrightsville. Haller heads to Wrightsville to inspect the defenses and then travels in the evening to Gettysburg. Fighting ends at Middleburg, and Union cavalry is repulsed. Gordon rests at Shepherdstown. White returns to his Virginia camp after sacking the B&O railroad depot at Point of Rocks.

June 19: Longstreet’s corps enters the Shenandoah Valley and heads north. Hooker’s Army of the Potomac halts for six days, allowing Lee to further increase the gap between his army and the Yankees. Gordon rests at Shepherdstown. A group of Gettysburg civilians travels to Harrisburg to enlist. They will later become Company A of the 27th Pennsylvania Volunteer Militia.

June 20: Brigadier General John Imboden’s Southern cavalrymen enter the Bedford Valley, threatening the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. Workers of the Cumberland Valley Railroad begin to move rolling stock across the Susquehanna toward Philadelphia. Gordon is still at Shepherdstown. Fort Case is completed in Columbia. Engineers stake out more earthworks in Wrightsville near the rifle pits. Couch reports that he has 499 men in Harrisburg, 419 in York, and 403 in Philadelphia. Ewell is approaching with 22,000 soldiers. Haller swears Robert Bell’s Adams County Cavalry into state service.

June 21: A cavalry battle occurs in Upperville, Virginia, as Lee continues northward. Federal cavalry still cannot penetrate the Rebel screen and the exact locations of Lee’s divisions are uncertain. Gordon stays at Shepherdstown. His brigade cannot cross the Potomac, swollen from recent heavy rains. The First City Cavalry Troop, a Philadelphia unit organized in the Revolutionary War, arrives in Gettysburg. An American flag is raised over Columbia’s Fort Case, and the workers are treated to an ox roast.

June 22: Gordon crosses the Potomac at Shepherdstown and enters Maryland, passing by portions of the old Sharpsburg (Antietam) battlefield. William French’s 17th Virginia Cavalry joins Early near Hagerstown, Maryland. Rodes enters Greencastle at about 12:30 p.m., the first Confederate infantry to march into Pennsylvania. Jenkins skirmishes with New York cavalry, killing a corporal. Jenkins retakes Chambersburg as Yankees withdraw to Harrisburg. The 26th and 27th Militia regiments are organized in Harrisburg under Colonels William Jennings and Jacob Frick. Haller sends civilians west of Gettysburg to fell trees to block mountain passes. Rebels fire on them.

June 23: Stuart starts his ride around Hooker’s army. Gordon enters Pennsylvania, camping near Waynesboro. The 26th & 27th Militia drill near Harrisburg. Jenkins reaches Shippensburg and spends two days collecting “badly needed drugs and food.” White crosses the Potomac at Shepherdstown.

June 24: Rumors reach Harrisburg that Ewell is approaching with 30,000 soldiers. Rodes enters Chambersburg. White’s cavalry enters Pennsylvania and reports to Ewell. Early and Gordon march through Quincy and Altodale, camping near Greenwood at the western base of South Mountain. Jennings’ 26th Militia entrains for Gettysburg. Delayed by a railroad accident, they camp six miles from Gettysburg at Swift Run Road. Frick moves to Columbia and sends four companies to the Wrightsville defenses. He sends the Lancaster County volunteers home, including the college contingent.

June 25: Rebel patrols secure critical South Mountain passes. Gordon remains stationary at Greenwood. Early rides back to Chambersburg to meet with Ewell, receiving orders to advance to Gettysburg the following day. Additional Confederate divisions cross the Potomac into Maryland. After a six-day halt, the Army of the Potomac finally heads north. Jenning sends one hundred men in the rain to Gettysburg, while the rest of his regiment stays in camp. Frick orders four additional companies of the 27th Militia to cross into Wrightsville.

June 26: Ewell heads from Chambersburg towards Carlisle. Early leaves Greenwood, burns the Caledonia Furnace, and marches into Adams County. White and Gordon push back Jennings west of Gettysburg. French then routs Jennings at Witmer Farm, capturing nearly 200 militiamen. Haller retires to Hanover, then York. The bulk of the Union army crosses into Maryland. Curtin calls for 60,000 additional men to defend the state. He only has 4,000 Pennsylvanians and 8,000 New Yorkers in the field, opposing 25,000 Rebels already in his state.

June 27: White enters Hanover. The afternoon, he sacks Hanover Junction. A portion of the 20th Militia falls back toward Wrightsville while the rest head for Bainbridge. Gordon marches through New Oxford and halts at Abbottstown, where Arthur Farquhar unofficially offers to surrender York. Early marches through Hunterstown and East Berlin. His division camps in York County: Early at Big Mount, Gordon at Farmers, and White at Nashville. York officials meet with Gordon and determine conditions for Confederate occupation fo their town. Haller leaves York for Wrightsville. During the night, four companies from Columbia, including one fifty-three African Americans, join the Wrightsville defenses. Robert E. Lee enters Pennsylvania. Longstreet and Hill occupy Chambersburg. Ewell reaches the outskirts of Carlisle. Jenkins camps near Mechanicsburg, less than ten miles from the state capital. The War Department dispatches an officer to relieve Hooker.

June 28: At 3 a.m., General George Gordon Meade takes over the Army of the Potomac. In Mechanicsburg, the Union defenders—one company facing a brigade—are forced to withdraw. Jenkins occupies the town and demands 1,500 rations and forage for their horses. Most of the Confederates then camp east of the town, on land which is now the IBM facility. Jenkins and his staff go to the Ashland House Hotel across from the railroad station, and read local, Philadelphia, and New York newspapers, garnering valuable intelligence about the defenses of Harrisburg. By around mid-day, he has cannon placed near Peach Church, and begins an artillery duel with Union defenders at Oyster Point in Camp Hill.

In Wrightsville, the three white companies from Columbia return home at dawn. The black company stays in Wrightsville to dig earthworks. Mid-morning, a 238-man battalion from York and remnants of the 20th Militia reinforce Frick. Gordon parades through York and then marches to Wrightsville. Early occupies York. Gordon advances about 5:30 and pushes aside Frick’s defenders, who withdraw to Columbia. One Yankee is killed and several wounded. Nineteen Federals are captured, and two companies flee in panic throughout Lancaster County. At about 8 p.m., Frick orders the Columbia Bridge to be set on fire. Southerners join Wrightsville citizens in battling blazes in the business district. Ewell demonstrates in front of Harrisburg. Coles Union cavalry skirmishes with Rebels near Fountain Dale in Adams County, capturing 15. Copeland’s 5th and 6th Michigan Cavalry occupy Gettysburg.

In the evening, as Lee is preparing orders for crossing the Susquehanna and taking Harrisburg, a spy by the name of Harrison, employed by Longstreet, is brought to his tent. He informs Lee Meade is the new commander of the Army of the Potomac—and that army is on the move. Lee realizes he needs to concentrate his forces, and quickly.

June 29: The last spans of the burning Wrightsville Bridge fall into the river. After breakfast, Gordon marches back to York where the prisoners of war are paroled. Haller departs Columbia for Bainbridge to meet with Colonel Thomas of the shattered 20th Militia. Early stays in York, planning to assist Ewell if needed with an assault on Harrisburg.

On the West Shore, Jenkins skirmishes with the Union defenders at Oyster Point in Camp Hill. His actions are really just a feint: it keeps the Yankees occupied while he and his staff ride south and west to New Cumberland to examine the Harrisburg defenses. He concludes the fortifications can be easily taken. This would be the closest the Confederates would come to Harrisburg.

Lee recalls Ewell to concentrate near Chambersburg.

June 30: Battle of Sporting Hill—Jenkins’ soldiers are encamped near Silver Spring Creek just west of Sporting Hill. Around 3 P.M. Militiamen, moving cautiously forward, come upon the Confederates. Infantry and artillery exchange fire for over two hours. Eventually, Jenkins’ forces retreat toward Carlisle, leaving behind 16 dead.

Ewell leaves the Harrisburg area, fully intending to return after whipping the Yankees.

Battle of Hanover: Stuart vs Kilpatrick—a major cavalry clash, ending in a draw, but one which forces Stuart into another time-wasting detour. (It was the largest battle to ever take place on Pennsylvania soil – for less than 24 hours.) Early hears cannon fire in the direction of Hanover, and a battery is unlimbered on the Henry Ramer farm west of York.

Gordon marches to Adams County via Weigelstown and East Berlin. Near Abbottstown, White reports seeing Union cavalry and infantry heading south toward Hanover. Near Heidlersburg, Confederate cavalry skirmishes with John Buford’s patrols. Ewell meets with Early and orders him to Cashtown, where Lee is concentrating his army. Buford enters Gettysburg after skirmishing near Fairfield. Hill sends Pettigrew’s brigade to Gettysburg, but it withdraws when the officers see Federals. The Confederate command assumes it is again mere militia, no threat. Harry Heth asks Hill for permission to enter Gettysburg in the morning.

July 1: Battle of Gettysburg Day 1

July 2: Battle of Gettysburg Day 2

July 3: Battle of Gettysburg Day 3

July 4: Lee begins withdrawing toward Virginia using the Fairfield Road, heading to Williamsport, Maryland, by way of Waynesboro and Hagerstown. Heavy rains and attacks by Union cavalry turn the withdrawal into a nightmare, particularly for wounded riding in wagons.

The Battle of Monterey Gap takes place when Union Cavalry attacks retreating Confederate forces trying to make their way through a gap in the mountains between Carroll Valley in Adams County, and Waynesboro in Franklin County. This mushrooms into the second largest battle to ever take place on Pennsylvania soil, displacing the Battle of Hanover on June 30th. It gets so large, in fact, that the conflict spills over the Mason-Dixon Line into Maryland.

As Lee is planning his retreat, Union Cavalry stages a surprise attack and destroys the Confederate Army’s only pontoon bridge across the Potomac, at Falling Waters, West Virginia. The loss of the bridge, combined with the flooding of the Potomac, will trap Lee’s army on the Maryland side of the river for several days. Fortunately for Lee, Meade is slow to advance; this allows him time to set up defensive positions around Williamsport and construct a replacement bridge. The first troops start crossing the new bridge on July 13.

July 14: The last soldiers of the Army of Northern Virginia crossed the Potomac. The invasion is over.