A gorgeous afternoon ahead, chilly again tonight

TODAY: Sunny & Warmer. Hi 62. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 32. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 62. Winds: Light.

What a start to spring! We reached 57 degrees yesterday under blue sky and we’ll get even warmer today. It is another chilly start though with area-wide temperatures around 30 degrees. Bundle up if heading out early, otherwise another gorgeous afternoon ahead with most locations breaching the low 60s. With dry, clear skies, and light winds in place, the theme of chilly nights will continue tonight as well.

We stay dry through at least next Tuesday, but clouds make a comeback for midweek. Some light showers will develop Wednesday, with a stronger storm looming for late-week. Thursday looks dry but mostly cloudy with highs pushing into the upper 60s. As a warm front lifts north, showers will spread into the area Thursday night, followed by what could be our warmest push of air this week Friday. Highs may reach 70 degrees ahead of the cold front, with showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. It does turn cooler by next weekend but we’re still looking mild Saturday with highs in the low 60s!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo