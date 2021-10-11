A little sun this afternoon, but plenty of sun and warmth later this week!

TODAY: Morning Clouds, Gradual Afternoon Clearing. High 73. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 60. Winds: Light.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Stray Light Shower/Drizzle. Hi 69. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The weekend was rather dreary but we managed to stay mainly dry aside from early Sunday morning. Today will again feature more clouds, but a little sun should start to peak through this afternoon which will be enough to get us back into the low 70s.

A new area of high pressure will build over New England tonight and Tuesday, ushering in a new round of east flow and hence plenty more stubborn clouds! With thicker clouds expected tomorrow, highs will likely struggle to get out of the 60s.

By Wednesday however, this pattern of persistent east flow finally breaks as high pressure shifts to our south. This will drive our flow more out of the south and west, finally helping to finally bring us drier air aloft. This will also allow temperatures to really take off with upper 70s expected both Wednesday and Thursday. And if that isn’t warm enough for you, highs should make it to 80 Friday! Even Saturday is trending warmer but how warm we get will depend on the exact timing of a cold front.

At the moment, it appears the front (which will be quite potent) will cross late-day Saturday, bringing with it a line or cluster of showers, possibly even a thunderstorm. More importantly, temperatures will drop quickly behind the front, with overnight lows back into the 50s and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s by next Sunday. A pattern change is in sight!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo