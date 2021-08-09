A long, hot week ahead with high humidity and some storms

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

As we get set to kick off a long, hot week, rainfall will once again be in demand as we are officially in a deficit locally of over 1″. That may not be true for all backyards, but it’s true for many. While there may be some storms this week, the overall pattern favors hot and dry weather for much of the next 7-10 days. If you get rain this week, consider yourself blessed.

Today and tomorrow will both feature highs in the 90s along with a few stray t-storms, but with limited forcing, any storms that do fire would be brief and very spotty in coverage. As the humidity intensifies, heat indices (the feels-like temperature) will climb to near triple digits by Tuesday afternoon.

The sizzling heat lingers into the middle and end of the work week as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. With the approach of this front, storm chances will increase from Wednesday through Friday. While each day will feature scattered t-storms, no day will be a washout and we could actually use some rain again! After several days of heat indices near 100°, it looks like another shot of refreshing air will move in next weekend behind the cold front. By Sunday, it will feel much more comfortable and the daily threat for storms diminishes. If you like it hot, this week is for you…enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara