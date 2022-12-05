LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend.

The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 – has since been a repository for medical history in Lancaster County. According to the Museum, their goal is to preserve and protect the county’s rich medical history through education, exhibition, and research.

The new medical museum will have many pieces of medical history on display and new exhibitions, such as:

1950’s Iron Lung

Ophthalmology (the study of eyes)

Dentistry

Family Medicine

Pandemic & Pandemic Prevention

Hands on exhibition, teaching the five ‘must-know’ skills for all doctors

Community space to showcase local artists

The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will hold its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. According to the museum, afterwards they will be open the museum to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The new medical museum is located at 410 N. Lime St. in Lancaster – the museum is offering free admission for the entire month of December. According to the museum, street parking is available nearby or guests can park in the James Street parking garage.