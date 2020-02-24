A mild Monday on tap with rain returning tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Mild! Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Showers Toward Daybreak. Lo 40.

TUESDAY: Scattered Light Showers, Not As Mild. Hi 46.

After a gorgeous and mild weekend, today will continue that trend. Although it will be a chilly start, the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the mid-50s! Some high clouds will move in late today and thicken up this evening and overnight. It will stay dry tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

The next disturbance will move in for tomorrow, allowing for some showers to develop around daybreak. Scattered light showers will be around throughout the day Tuesday with less than 0.25″ expected. Highs will be in the mid-40s as easterly flow takes hold.

A more potent system and front arrive by Wednesday afternoon, and cold air will crawl southward after the front passes. Gusty rain showers Wednesday evening could turn into some wet snow showers and squalls by Thursday morning, but significant snow is not likely. Colder air then hangs around in the outlook for Friday into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara