TODAY: Clearing skies and breezy. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 38.

MONDAY: Mild, passing clouds. High 55.

Happy New Year! The low clouds, fog, and showers from last night have cleared. Today will be a mild and pleasant day to welcome in the new year. Morning temperatures in the 40s to start the day are later replaced by more 50s. Today may even feel warmer just due to the drier air that has moved in.

Monday continues the dry and mild stretch of weather, and we do not see a return to Arctic chill in this outlook. If anything more mild weather is expected to start January with a very active weather pattern coming in from the Pacific Ocean. This means more chances for rain locally. The next round of rain is likely late Tuesday into Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso