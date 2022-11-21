HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex.

The multi-million dollar grant was awarded as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), which according to the release, is administered by the Office of Budget. The RACP is designed to support the purchase and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historic improvement projects.

“I cannot underscore how significant this grant is for Hanover Borough and the greater community. As the borough’s current police department facility is no longer suitable for efficient and safe operations, this grant will provide much-needed funding to create a space that better serves our community and prioritizes safety first and foremost. Obtaining this grant was a team effort, and I look forward to our continued collaboration to see this important project through to completion as soon as possible,” Rep. Klunk said.

The new public safety complex will become the new hub for public safety operations in Hanover by offering a variety of updated features, such as:

Locker room & shower for officers

Secure area to unload detainees from vehicles

Safe and secure area for evidence

Secure housing for police and other public works vehicles

Offices for EMS and fire

Overall greater employee and prisoner safety

“The project, with regard to the police department, will increase the safety and security of the community and our officers, provide much-needed space for storage and training, and enhance officer retention and wellness,” Hanover Borough Police Chief Chad Martin said.