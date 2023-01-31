YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities.

WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to WeeConnect, they are the only early learning center in South Central Pennsylvania that offers all day childcare that is specifically designed to meet the needs for children of all abilities. Specifically, WeConnect’s pilot program is designed to provide high-quality, specialized care to:

Neurodiverse children

Disabled children

Developmentally different children

Behaviorally challenged children

Both Jones and Fregm also own another children’s support business called Connections Early Intervention and Supports – which focuses on offering early intervention, therapy, and therapy groups for children with developmental disabilities. According to Jones, while operating Connections Early Intervention and Supports, they found that these same families were in need of specialized, full day care for their children — WeeConnect was an answer to that problem.

“At Wee Connect, we promise your child’s unique needs will never be a burden,” Jones said in a press release.

WeeConnect currently operates out of a 4,800 square foot location, but according to Jones they are working with contractors to “fit out” the current space to prepare for a future expansion.

“We view this initial space as a jumping off point to better learn and address the unique needs of this population,” Jones added. “Hopefully, this program lets the community know that we see you and know that your child and family deserve better than what is currently available.”

WeeConnect is currently offering care to eight children, but according to Jones what they currently lack in numbers, they make up for with the quality of their services and work. Additionally, at WeeConnect, no children are ever “kicked out” due to behavioral issues. Instead, WeeConnect works to create solutions for these children so that they can be successful.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Currently, WeeConnect is looking to hire Speech Language Pathologists, Occupational Therapists, and Physical Therapists, according to their website. If you are interested in any of these positions you can click here to apply!

WeeConnect’s hours of operation are: