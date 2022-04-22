TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder, Clouds Late. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 48.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 65.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 82.

After a few light showers yesterday, today will bring high pressure and fair weather. Most of the day will be sunny and bright with milder temperatures too. Highs will be in the upper 60s, nearing 70° in some backyards. There will be some patchy fog around this morning, so watch out for low visibility in spots, but once that burns off, it looks perfectly pleasant. Some clouds will work back in by late today ahead of our next front, but it remains dry today. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s. A warm front may spark a stray shower or two, but like yesterday, rainfall amounts won’t be much and a good portion of tomorrow will be dry. Sunday will be warm and sunny as we potentially reach 82°, the warmest so far this year! Soak up the weekend as much as you can as cooler air returns later next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara