A pleasant weekend ahead, more clouds than sun this afternoon

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cool. Lo 54. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool & Breezy. Hi 72. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

More pleasant weather expected for the first weekend of fall! Yesterday we enjoyed a lot of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. While today will again offer highs in the low to mid 70s, we will have more cloud cover this afternoon thanks to a weak cold front that will cross the state. No rain expected however and skies should clear overnight, leading to a much brighter but breezy Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

The quiet weather looks to continue into most of next week. A southwest wind on Monday will help temps bounce back into the upper 70s, but then another front will cross Tuesday, this one offering our next chance for showers during the afternoon. Behind the front, we should stay dry for mid-week, but then eyes will be along the east coast as an upper level low looks to cut off. Depending on where this feature sets up, we may have more clouds and perhaps showers thrown our way from the east by Friday. Right now, it appears most of that stays in New England, but any further drift west could result in some rain for us by next weekend. Plenty of time to iron out those details though…get out and enjoy this weekend!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo