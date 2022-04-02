TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 56. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Light Showers Late. Lo 42. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers, Mainly AM, Turning Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 30 mph.

The first half of the weekend looks spectacular with abundant sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and light winds (finally)! Enjoy it as highs reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. An approaching front will bring clouds tonight and eventually some light showers Sunday morning.

Sunday won’t be a rainy day but there will be some off and on showers around throughout the morning. A few could linger into the early afternoon, but the second half of the day does look drier. It will turn breezy however with winds gusting out of the northwest as high as 30 mph.

Monday and Tuesday look like mainly dry days but the next round of steady rain moves in Tuesday night as an area of low pressure lifts out of the south. The steadiest rain looks to mainly affect the Wednesday morning commute before we gradually dry out for the afternoon. The dry weather will be short lived however as another front will bring us scattered showers Thursday.

Overall, next week looks unsettled…but we aren’t expecting any extremes or severe weather…just more typical early spring weather.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo