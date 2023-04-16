TODAY: AM Fog, PM Clouds & Sun, Warm. Hi 81. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers, Gusty Winds Possible. Lo 52. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

There are pockets of dense fog this morning with visibility down to less than a quarter mile in spots. Take it easy out there. The fog will mix out by late morning with a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. We’ll be ahead of the front today, which means another summer-like afternoon is expected with highs in the low 80s!

The front approaches tonight, bringing showers this evening with possibly some gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected though as instability will be lacking. Rain will wrap up overnight with a mostly sunny start Monday, followed by more clouds for the afternoon. The cooling trend will be gradual over the next few days, with highs tomorrow in the 60s and highs by Tuesday in the 50s. It will be breezy both days with gusts to 20-30 mph.

Another ridge of high pressure builds over the northeast by mid-week, allowing for sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs by Thursday will bounce back into the 70s with low 80s expected again next Friday. Another front will cross next weekend, bringing a few showers Friday afternoon but a better chance for rain Friday night and into next Saturday. Long range models point toward a cooler end to the month, with highs in the 50s and 60s more common as opposed to 70s and 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo