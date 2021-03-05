A windy and colder Friday to kick off a chilly weekend

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy & Colder. Hi 40. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 28. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Brisk, Breezy, & Colder. Increasing Clouds Hi 42. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Brisk, Breezy, & Colder. Increasing Clouds Hi 42.

Strong winds with a cold front took over our weather yesterday afternoon and it won’t loosen its grip on the region for a while. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 20s, but it feels like the teens and single digits when the strongest winds blow through. There will be plenty of sunshine, however it won’t be enough to see a big temperature boost. Winds and cold air win out today with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Our weekend continues the trend of sunshine and bright blue skies. However, the chill will be reinforced tomorrow with another disturbance dropping south. No precipitation is likely with the next wave of low pressure. Wind should remain strong though with steady northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday sees a break in the wind with highs slowly climbing out of the chill. High temperatures on Sunday should be in the low 40s.

Next week should be a nice bounce-back for the Midstate. As the dip in the jet stream moves away from the eastern United States we see warm air streaming in again from the south and west. High temperatures trend upward Monday with low 50s in store. By Wednesday and Thursday we expect low to mid-60s with mainly dry weather until a front arrives. Some shower activity could arrive here by Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso