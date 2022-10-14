(WHTM) — Abbott is recalling certain lots of baby formula after a small number of bottles were found to have caps that were not sealed properly, according to a release from Abbott.

The recall effects the brands Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

The recalled lots are for two fluid-ounce (59 milliliters) bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products. Abbott stated that less than 1% of bottles had faulty seals on the caps.

The improperly sealed caps could lead to spoilage, which may cause gastrointestinal issues.

The recall is not expected to impact the baby formula supply in the United States. The number of effected products is equivalent to approximately one day of infant formula consumption in the United States.

To find out if the products you purchased are included in the recall, visit similarecall.com.

If you have any questions, you can contact Abbott’s Consumer Relations hotline at 1-800-986-8540.