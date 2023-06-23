LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — When you think of an animal that purrs, what comes to mind? Probably not these.

abc27 got the opportunity to meet the two infant raccoons rescued earlier this week.

Their names are John, a male, and Denver, a female.

The raccoons were born on a tractor-trailer somewhere between Denver, Colorado, and Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

Their mom ran off, but the babies ended up at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County.

When they’re as big as the adult raccoons at Raven Ridge next spring, John and Denver will be released into the wild.