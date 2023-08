(WHTM) – WHTM-TV has been nominated for nine 2023 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.

The awards honor excellence in television news, programming, and individual achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. More than 700 entries were submitted to 79 categories.

202- NEWSCAST EVENING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)

“abc27 News at 5 Breaking Stories”- WHTM abc27

Michelle Murmello, Executive Producer

Rachel Cherry, Producer

Grace Hozey, Director

Alicia Richards, Anchor

Valerie Pritchett, Anchor

Sanika Bhargaw, Reporter

Dennis Owens, Reporter

Kayla Schmidt, Reporter

204- NEWSCAST- MORNING- SMALLER MARKETS (39 & SMALLER)

“abc27 News Daybreak”- WHTM abc27

James Crummel, Anchor

Ali Lanyon, Anchor

Erin English, Executive Producer

“abc27 News at Noon”- WHTM abc27

James Crummel, Anchor

Megan Talley, Producer

220-NEWS FEATURE, SERIOUS (SINGLE REPORT)

“An Honor Worth the Wait”- WHTM-TV

Ali Lanyon, Writer/Producer

Anthony Durso, Photographer/Editor

501- SPORTS STORY – NEWS (SINGLE STORY)

“A Very Unique Course”- WHTM abc27

Anthony Durso, Photographer/Editor/Producer

707- VIDEO ESSAY

“Nat-Packs”- WHTM abc27

Anthony Durso, Photographer/Editor

709- WRITER

Ali Lanyon, WHTM-TV

711- TALENT – ANCHOR – WEATHER

Eric Finkenbinder, WHTM abc27

714- TALENT- REPORTER – FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

Seth Kaplan, WHTM abc27

The 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards will be celebrated in Lancaster on Saturday, October 14, 2023.