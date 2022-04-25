(WHTM) – Due to the live abc27 Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate Primary Debate on April 25, we have an updated programming note for Monday night.

The latest episode of American Idol will air from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. followed by abc27 News at 11. Jimmy Kimmel Live will air at its normal time at 11:35 p.m. and Nightline will air at 12:37 a.m.

A rerun of The Good Doctor originally scheduled to air at 10 p.m. will now air at 1:06 a.m. and Live w/Kelly & Ryan will air at 2:06 a.m.

The full list of programming can be reviewed below:

8 p.m. – Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate

9 p.m. – American Idol 9-11

11 p.m. – abc27 New at 11

11:3 p.m. – Jimmy Kimmel Live

12:37 a.m. – Nightline

1:06 a.m. – The Good Doctor (rerun)

2:06 a.m. Live w/Kelly & Ryan (rerun)

Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands will appear in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate debate on April 25 at 8 p.m. in a one-hour prime-time event airing in every market in the commonwealth.

The debate will also live stream on abc27.com and a post-debate show will stream at 9 p.m. online.

Candidates who received at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls were invited to attend.

The U.S. Senate Debate was carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie MyYTV-TV MyNetworkTV Youngstown, OH WKBN.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

In addition, the U.S. Senate Debate was streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Monroe) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WIVT-TV ABC Binghamton, NY Binghamtonhomepage.com @NewsChannel34 WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC (Fulton) Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

You can follow along on Twitter using the #PASen and watch our post-debate coverage immediately after online.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

A debate between the Republican candidates for Governor will debate on April 27. The Democratic Party candidates for Senate held a debate on April 21 that can be rewatched online.