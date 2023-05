abc27 has a programming update for Saturday, May 6 for the coronation of Charles III of the United Kingdom.

“Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin” will move from its regular 10:00-10:30 a.m. time period tomorrow and air from 12:00-12:30 p.m. for one week only.

“Oh Baby” will move from its regular 10:30-11:00 a.m. time period tomorrow and air from 12:30-1:00 p.m. for one week only.