(WHTM) — The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominees have been released, and abc27 is honored to have received 14 nominations.

The nominations include the following:

Producer Rachel Cherry, anchor James Crummel, and meteorologist Brett Thackara received a nomination in the Morning Newscast category for a show of abc27 News at Noon.

Reporter Taylor Tosheff and editor Anthony Durso were nominated in the Arts and Entertainment category for their submission “Continue the Mission.”

Reporter Allie Berube and photographer/editor Anthony Durso received a nomination in the Daily News Report category for “612 Days.” They were also nominated in the News Feature, Light category for “The 20 Year Tradition.”

Photographer/editor Zackary Lang received a nomination for “Fentanyl Crisis Hits Too Close To Home” in the Societal Concerns category.

Anchors Valerie Pritchett, Dennis Owens, and Alicia Richards were nominated in the Long Form Interview/Discussion category for “9/11 Never Forgotten.”

This Week in Pennsylvania, produced by Michelle Murmello and hosted by Dennis Owens, was nominated in the Public Affairs category.

Writer Ali Lanyon and photographer Anthony Durso received a nomination for a Sports Story – News Feature for “The Heart of Linglestown Baseball.”

Anthony Durso received a nomination in the Photographer category.

Daniel Hamburg received a nomination in the Video Journalist category.

Eric Finkenbinder received a nomination in the Weather Anchor category.

Ali Lanyon and Seth Kaplan received nominations in the Reporter – Features/Human Interest category.

Allie Berube received a nomination in the Sports category.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October. Best of luck to all the nominees!