On Friday abc27 was honored to receive two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards for Outstanding TV Public Service and Technical achievements for the 2022 Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate.
The lone debate between candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz received international attention leading up to the 2022 general election.
The October 25 debate, moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester, aired live on nine television stations serving the state and was live-streamed across the nation.
Congratulations to all those involved in producing this historic event.