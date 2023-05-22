(WHTM) – abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube and Photojournalist Anthony Durso were recognized on Monday after winning a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Sports Reporting.

The award recognizes their coverage of Hillary McFadden, a blind speedskater from Hershey who won dozens of medals at the Special Olympics for over 20 years.

You can watch Hillary’s story here and click above to read more.

Their story is now advancing to the National Murrow Award Competition where the winners will be announced in August.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Region 11 comprises of media outlets in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.