(WHTM) – abc27 and anchors Ali Lanyon and Alicia Richards have been nominated for Harrisburg Magazine’s “Simply the Best” for best local television personalities and best TV station.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on June 15 with the winners being announced at a later date.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Voting is limited to one vote per account and if votes do not follow the Simply the Best guidelines they will be deemed invalid.

Ali Lanyon joined abc27 in 2002 as a reporter and is currently the co-anchor of abc27 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. Ali has won four regional Emmy awards and has received six consecutive “Simply the Best” awards for categories including: Local TV Personality, Anchor, and Reader’s Choice.

Alicia Richards co-anchors abc27’s 5, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts and has won several awards, including a Keystone Media Award, an Emmy, a first-place Associated Press award, and was named the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters television broadcaster of the year in 2020.