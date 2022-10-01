HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – abc27’s Ali Lanyon and Eric Finkenbinder were each recipients during the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy awards.

Daybreak anchor Ali Lanyon received an Emmy in the Reporter – Features/Human Interest category and Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder received an Emmy for Talent – Weather.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ali joined abc27 in 2002 as a reporter. Since then, she has covered stories in every corner of the Midstate. Ali has previously earned three regional Emmy awards since joining abc27. Her first two awards were for outstanding reporting in the Health and Science field. In 2010 she was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding On-Camera Reporter in the Features and Human Interest category. She has also been honored numerous times by the Associated Press.

In 2017, Eric was awarded an Emmy for best weather anchor by the Mid Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences. Other awards he’s previously received include Best Weathercasts from the Pennsylvania Associated Press and Simply the Best Weather Personality and Reader’s Choice awards by Harrisburg Magazine.

Priscilla Liguori also received an Emmy in the Medical/News category.

A total of 86 entries in 80 categories were recognized during the 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy® Awards. The awards honor excellence in television news, programming and achievement in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of Ohio and West Virginia.