HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first weekend of February will feel much different than January.

Arctic air spills across the northeast US starting Friday. We’ll dip below 10 degrees Saturday morning, and peak in the 20s for the afternoon. This cold air does not last long as milder air makes a quick comeback by Sunday afternoon.

Despite the brief bout of arctic air, ab27’s weather team believes most of February will be mild.

Similar to January, the La Niña pattern will continue to provide warmer than average conditions for much of the month.

Days in the 40s and 50s will be common with night-time lows in the 30s. Rain is the most likely outcome with most storms, as well as below-average snow expected for February.