abcNews projects that Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign event at Valley High School in Santa Ana, Calif., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LAS VEGAS, NV (WHTM/AP) — abcNews is projecting that Senator Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada Caucuses.

This is the Vermont senator’s second straight victory in the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight.

Nevada is the most diverse state so far in the party’s primary lineup.

Nevada’s first-in-the-West caucuses are testing the candidates’ strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

Self-described democratic socialist Sanders has emerged as the front-runner in the still-crowded field, and he and the others are already moving on and focusing on the big states coming up on March 3.

That’s ‘Super Tuesday,’ the biggest day of the primary season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.