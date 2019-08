SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg Borough Police say that the missing daughter, Kayla Delrosario, and her mother, Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, have both been located.

The father that was reported to have abducted them, Kelvin Monica-Reyes has been placed into police custody.

This is an on going investigation.

The Amber Alert and the BOLO has been canceled.