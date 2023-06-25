HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Since the Supreme Court ended the Constitutional right to abortion, 15 states have passed laws severely restricting access to the procedure. Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Abortion, both medication and the in-clinic procedure, remain legal in the Commonwealth through the twenty-third week of pregnancy, or after if the mothers life in in danger, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Despite that, pro-choice advocates are expressing concern that abortion is not widely accessible in the Commonwealth.

“At the time Roe v. Wade became the law of the land, there were over 145 [abortion] providers in the state. Now, we’re down to 18,” Signe Espinoza, the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates said.

Espinoza also said the Commonwealth is seeing an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortion care, which is putting a strain on services.

“We will continue to see those patients and I think it’s time for the state to act like that’s the reality,” Espinoza said.

For the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, the anniversary of the overturn is a cause for celebration.

“We want to see strong families in Pennsylvania,” Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director of Pennsylvania Pro-Life said. “We want to see hope filled families, and we’re hoping that every family in Pennsylvania will be given a chance at life.”

Gallagher said the overturn of Roe is only the start of the pro-life movement.

“There is so much work to be done,” Gallagher said. “We’re really in the beginning of the next phase of the pro-life movement, the Post-Roe generation.”

Pro-choice advocates like Espinoza are vowing to continue fighting for reproductive rights.

“Opposition oftentimes will say and do anything to paint a picture about real science and real healthcare,” Espinoza said. “But we know that there are livelihoods on the line.”