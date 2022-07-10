TODAY: Less Humid & Spectacular. High 82.

TONIGHT: Clear and crisp. Low 63.

MONDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High 86.

Sunday features a picture perfect second half to our weekend with mainly clear conditions across the entire Midstate. Despite mid-July being among the hottest weeks of the year, temperatures today will still be a few degrees below average with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will also remain in check and comfortable today so any outdoor activities will go off without a hitch. The beautiful weather continues for Monday with temperatures a few degrees warmer, but still comfortable humidity. Things heat up by midweek and chances of showers and storms do increase on Tuesday afternoon & evening as well, but widespread rain is not expected. The remainder of the week will be warm and mainly dry. Have a great day!

-Michael Brulo