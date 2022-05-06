LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes and has caused a major backup of traffic on Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County.

According to PennDOT, Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 85: PA 934 – ANNVILLE/FT INDIANTOWN GAP and Exit 80: PA 743 – GRANTVILLE/HERSHEY. All lanes are closed.

A traffic camera near the Interstate 81/ Interstate 78 split shows that traffic is at a near standstill.

No word on any injuries at this time.