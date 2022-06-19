NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident has closed a portion of Route 11/15 in Perry County.
According to dispatchers, the road is closed in southbound lanes just north of New Buffalo.
Dispatch also confirmed that there are injuries, but the number of injuries is unknown at this time.
