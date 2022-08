CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police are dealing with “an active incident” in the first block of North 4th Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the incident is cleared.

It is unclear at this time what the incident is or how long it will take to clear.

This is a developing story.