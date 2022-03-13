CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents are being told to avoid an “active police situation” in Cumberland County on Sunday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Megan Ammerman, the incident is on the 2200 block of Newville Road.

Newville Road is located in Carlisle just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike. 511PA shows traffic delays in the vicinity of the area where police say the incident is active.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday State Police say they did not have any other updates regarding the incident. Any other information on the nature of the incident is not being released at this time.

