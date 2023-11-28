(WHTM) — Actor Kevin Bacon appeared on a talk show where Kevin Bacon the pig was brought up and how the actor managed to help find his counterpart.

On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bacon (the human) spoke to Clarkson about sharing the story of how a pig escaped from a central Pennsylvania farm who just so happened to be named Kevin Bacon. The actor shared on social media how he wanted to “bring Kevin Bacon home.”

According to owner Chelsea Rumbaugh, the pig Kevin Bacon escaped on Oct. 14 in the area of Marsh Creek Campground and Emmitsburg Road in Adams County.

He returned home several times for food but hasn’t been caught despite daily attempts by Rumbaugh and neighbors.

Kevin Bacon the pig, was eventually captured at the end of October and was safely back in his pen.