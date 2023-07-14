LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old antique & home décor shop in Adams County recently reopened after a fire burnt down their long-time location last year.

Ma’s General Store is owned and operated by Kathy Briner, who grew up in Dallastown, Pennsylvania. According to Briner, Ma’s General Store first opened back on May 1, 1990 and it is the only business that she has ever owned and operated. The business originally occupied an old barn from 1875, which was located at 5527 Baltimore Pike in Littlestown.

For the next three decades, Briner would continue to collect old antiques and home decorations from many people and places all over the Midstate. She would then resell the items in Ma’s General Store.

Sadly, back on December 20, 2022, the then 7,000 square-foot barn was burnt down in a fire, and in a matter of hours, Briner lost almost 32 and half years worth of memories and merchandise.

“When it burnt down I lost everything – it was a complete and total loss,” Briner explained. “I was devastated, it was like my whole life went up in flames.”

According to Briner, the fire marshals on scene were never able to determine the cause of the fire. Following the incident, Briner struggled with the loss of her long time storefront and almost made the decision to hang it up for good and retire.

“You know, I am 69 years old, and when that fire destroyed everything I was going to retire, but I just couldn’t do it, so I decided to keep moving forward and try to reopen,” Briner said. “[I believe that] God brings beauty out of the ashes.”

Newly opened Ma’s General Store

Now, more than a year later, Briner finally unveiled her new 3,920 square-foot location for Ma’s General Store on Saturday, July 8. Though the new storefront doesn’t have the same rustic feel as the late 1800s barn, Briner says that she is “making it work.”

The new Ma’s General Store is now located at 314 North Queen Street in Littlestown – about a quarter mile down from their original location. According to Briner, their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“[It feels] wonderful to open back up – I just feel ‘tickled to death’ that I could finally reopen,” Briner added.