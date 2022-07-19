ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Vigilant Hose Company in Shippensburg responded to 1663 Wenksville Road for a building on fire. A 30 foot by 40 foot garage/building was on fire.

Fire crews were removing roofing to expose areas of the building on fire. However, within a few minutes the area over a bay door collapsed and fell onto three firefighters. Two crew members with the Vigilant Hose Company and one member of the Cumberland Valley Hose Company were knocked down when the debris collapsed.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Mayday was called and the crew members were quickly removed from the debris by other firefighters. One firefighter was looked at by EMS but suffered no injuries; The other two firefighters were transported to a local trauma center to be further evaluated.