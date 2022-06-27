ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., 30-year-old Justin Beamer of Abbottstown was accused of assaulting a 29-year-old female, also from Abbottstown, after he threw a TV at her and then slammed her to the ground by her neck.

The victim attempted to get into a car and flee the scene after the assault, but Beamer slashed three of the car’s tires with a knife and smashed every window in the vehicle with a piece of wood.

Beamer fled but was found later that night and arrested.