LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According to Kauffman Creative Services Inc., Arthur Funk & Sons, the general contractor for the project, placed third in the Affordable Housing category of the annual Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards 2022.

“The TEAM – Simpson Gardens, Arthur Funk & Sons, and Lenhardt Rodgers – worked together to develop this project,” President of Arthur Funk & Sons Ken Funk said. “An old church, with continual costly maintenance was torn down to make way for a new 4-story structure that not only provides a new beautiful space for the church congregation but also offers 41 affordable housing units and amenity spaces for the senior population. This TEAM effort resulted in a successful project and has led to further projects for Funk at Simpson Gardens.”

Arthur Funk & Sons are based in Lebanon County and have been in Central Pa. for over 80 years, according to their website. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.

According to Kauffman Creative Services Inc., the Senior Housing News award recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.