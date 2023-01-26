LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Basics Inc. announced earlier this week that the new affordable housing units called the Saxony Ridge Apartments are set to have their grand opening on Feb. 3, 2023.

Construction of the Saxony Ridge Apartments broke ground back August 2021, and was constructed by EG Stoltzfus Construction. According to Executive Director for Community Basics Inc. Lisa Greener, the project cost $15.6 million, which was provided through various funding streams, including:

Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency

Fulton Bank

Lancaster County Housing and Redvelopment Authority

PHFA PennHomes

PHFA Housing Trust Fund

Tenfold Community Lending

The Saxony Ridge Apartments are 4-stories tall and made up of 44 one-bedroom units and 18 two-bedroom units. According to Community Basics Inc., the units are all specifically designed to meet the needs of various impairments. Four units for United Disability Services (UDS), 10 units for homeless individuals, 8 units for mobility impaired persons, and 2 units for hearing and vision impaired persons.

These various units all have specific features to aid individuals with these disabilities, which include, but are not limited to:

Grab bars

Lower light switches

Front stove knobs

Lower thermostats

In addition to these unique and helpful features inside of the units, the Saxony Ridge Apartments also offer several amenities for their community residents, including:

A community room (with a kitchen)

Management and supportive services (Provided by Moravian Manor Communities)

Library

Fitness room

Family game room

Coin operated laundry

Bicycle racks

Bike storage

Bocce ball court

78 parking spaces

To live in these new apartment units, individuals must be 62 years or older, in addition to meeting certain income requirements. According to Community Basics Inc., the maximum income requirement for one person is $37,920 and for two people it is $43,320.

Rent of these apartment units will range between $331 to $1,192 a month. The rent includes heat, electric, water, sewer, and trash. It should also be noted that the services provided by Moravian Manor Communities are free of charge.

Construction of the Saxony Ridge Apartments was officially completed in Dec. 2022, according to Community Basics Inc.

Moving forward, Community Basics will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Feb. 3 at 10a.m. on the campus of Warwick Woodlands near the Moravian Manor Communities on 615 W. Sixth St. in Lititz.

According to Greener, not all units have been rented so they are still accepting applications.