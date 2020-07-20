After triple digits yesterday, the heat continues this week

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Hi 97.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Humid. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

Yesterday did in fact hit 100° for the first time at HIA since July 2012. The record was 101° set in 1991. While we just fell short of the record that type of heat is rare for this region. And that heat remains this week. There is only a slight chance for rain this week too, but even if you receive some rain from a shower or t-storm it will not help things cool off much. The bottom line is this: hot and dry weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

A weak front will come through the region today, however, shower and storm chances remain very limited. Ahead of the front, temperatures could easily hit the upper 90s again. The one thing the front will help with is to slightly lower the humidity by this evening. Therefore, tonight won’t be as muggy with lows in the 70s.

A stray t-storm could pop-up tomorrow, but storm chances are best by Wednesday and Thursday as a trough moves into the Great Lakes. The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday afternoon with the next cold front. While temperatures do fall a few degrees by the end of this week, next weekend could see another rebound back to the mid-90s. The humidity does look slightly lower behind the front for Friday and the weekend. So again, hot and mainly dry weather is the norm for now. Enjoy it if you can!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara