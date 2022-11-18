HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former nurse who secretly video-recorded hundreds of patients pleaded to criminal charges, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Former nurse, Michael Bragg of Franklin County, pleaded guilty to charges related to sexually assaulting two patients, producing and possessing child pornography, and secretly videotaping more than 200 patients at UPMC Carlisle, including two dozen minors, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“As a nurse, Bragg was trusted to care for people, but instead he used his position to take advantage of his patients when they were at their most vulnerable,” said AG Shapiro. “Today’s plea holds Bragg accountable for violating these individuals and is a step toward justice for his victims. My office is committed to prosecuting sexual predators who take advantage of vulnerable people, to get them off the streets so they cannot continue to do harm in their communities.”

Back in 2019, an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General began regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. As the investigation took place, agents discovered that Bragg also had videos and photos of hospital patients in various stages of undress on his laptop.

In addition to videotaping hundreds of patients while at UPMC, the investigation also showed that Bragg sexually assaulted an intubated and unconscious woman in the hospital’s emergency room and touched the breasts of another emergency room patient, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Bragg pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1 count of Aggravated Indecent Assault

1 count of Attempted Indecent Assault

12 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, Manufacturing of Child Pornography

37 counts – Invasion of Privacy

6 counts – Interception of Oral Communications

Sentencing is set to occur at a later date after a Sexual Offenders Assessment Board (SOAB) Evaluation is completed.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones and Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller. The lead investigator is Special Agent Brittany Lauck. Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation.