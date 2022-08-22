HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

“To meet increasingly complex challenges brought on by climate change and rapidly evolving technology, we need youth who are innovative problem-solvers,” Secretary Redding said. “These grants help us cultivate and inspire the generation that will feed us tomorrow.”

The Ag and Youth Program works to provide direct grants of up to $7,500 and matches grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship.

Past funded projects included things such as workforce development programs, seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce that Pennsylvania’s agriculture needs to succeed.

Grant applications must be submitted online here. The deadline is 4:59 p.m. on September 30, 2022.