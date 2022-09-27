HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg residents are invited by the Alzheimer’s Association to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 1 at City Island. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in registering for the walk, as well as receiving updates, you can click here.

There will be a Promise Garden ceremony to signify the solidarity in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

As of right now the walk will be in person, however the staff will be monitoring and following the CDC, state, and local guidelines.

“The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Brianne Grieb, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are looking forward to gathering with local families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

A total of more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. 11 million family members and friends are helping to care for those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Just in Pennsylvania alone there are more than 280,000 people who are living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.