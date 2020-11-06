AMBER Alert: Binghamton City Police search for missing New York girls

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an AMBER Child Abduction Alert for 8-year-olds Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis as Binghamton City Police Department continue their search for the girls.

Autumn is described to have green eyes, red hair, and is 36 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans. Evelyn has gray eyes, blonde hair, and is also 36 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Both girls were last seen around 5:30 p.m. on I-81 Southbound in Binghamton, N.Y. traveling toward Pa.

Autumn and Evelyn Collis were reportedly abducted by 37-year-old Amanda Collis. She is 57 inches tall and 220 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She is to be driving a black 1999 Eagle Talon. The car has a Maryland registration, 9884Z5.

Anyone with information on the child abduction should contact 9-1-1 immediately.