Amber Alert issued for missing child in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing child in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police are searching for Nova Ray White, Black female age 1, 2 feet tall 25 pounds. She was last seen in the 1200 block of N 10th Street Philadelphia PA at approximately 8:10 AM.

She was reported abducted by an armed Ronald White, a 32-year-old black male, brown eyes and brown hair, wearing unknown clothing. He fled the scene with her in a 1998 Toyota Corolla Green in color.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3174 or 911.