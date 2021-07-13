American Olympian not getting vaccinated despite Tokyo’s COVID emergency

(WHTM) — The Olympics start in just 10 days and Tokyo is under a coronavirus state of emergency. However, despite the threat, one American Olympian says he is not getting vaccinated.

Swimmer Michael Andrew says he didn’t want the vaccine because he doesn’t know how his body will react. Andrew says he didn’t want to risk anything from happening or taking him away from training this close to the games.

The vaccine is not mandatory for athletes and he says his teammates accept his choice to not get vaccinated.

“So here we are getting ready to represent the greatest country on earth and they understand that, like they know I’m not doing this, to try and harm or, to put someone in harm’s way. It’s just that’s my decision, and I think it’s cool to see that they respect my decision,” Andrew said.

Andrew will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter medley and 50-meter freestyle.