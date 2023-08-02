HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The American Red Cross said they have seen a decline in blood and platelet donations all summer.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.

To avert a looming blood shortage, the organization needs donors to make an appointment to give in the weeks ahead. To boost morale, they are adding a few incentives.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench to celebrate a summer of sharks and help spread the word that donors are needed immediately.

All who come to give through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).