WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10.

Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Improvements to the parking area will be completed during this time.

While construction is being completed at Amity Hall, boaters should plan accordingly to find alternate access to the Juniata River by using the Howe Township Access upstream.