(WHTM) — Amtrak is advising passengers who travel along the Northeast Corridor to expect possible delays to due the heat that is in the forecast.

The company states that trains may experience delays due to the excessive heat and weather-related disruptions during the summer months.

Amtrak states that extreme heat can cause rails, bridges, and wires to expand and may sometimes cause trains to operate at lower speeds than under typical operating conditions. Speed restrictions are based on rail temperature and not ambient temperature.

Amtrak says that when rail temperatures are 131 degrees Fahrenheit, the maximum speed a train may operate is at 100 miles per hour. If the rail temperature is 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the maximum speed lowers to 80 miles per hour.

Amtrak advises travelers to stay updated with the Amtrak mobile app or website for the most up-to-date train status.