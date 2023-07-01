HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local officials are putting out a dire warning about water safety, as millions hit the road this weekend for Fourth of July festivities.

Hundreds are expected to flock to the Susquehanna River for boating, kayaking and jet-skiing, which is why Harrisburg River Rescue is reminding everyone the importance of being prepared before heading out on the water..

Tony Reigle, Chief of Harrisburg River Rescue, said the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg is an especially dangerous location. At least two dozen people have died as a result of it since the 1930’s.

The latest victim was a Franklin County man who died in April after his boat capsized going over the dam.

“The river is an entirely different beast,” Reigle said. “Know the area you’re gonna be in, research what’s going be out there and [know] what the hazards will be.”

Reigle also emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket and keeping an eye on the sky for storms. He mentioned that buoys can also help indicate rocks, low water or dam hazard areas.

“It has nothing to do with skill, the rivers a different animal, so we have to be careful and respect it,” Reigle said.